Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a senior PMO official to make a way for an advisor considered to be strongly connected to the Netanyahu family, KAN News reported on Sunday evening.

Michal Yaniv, who served as the overseas visits coordinator in the Prime Minister's Office, was removed from her position to make way for Yossi Kasparius, who served in a number of roles under Netanyahu.

Along with Yaniv, two other employees at the PMO's visits departments after suspicion arose that they were "not loyal enough to Netanyahu," as per the report.