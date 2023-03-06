Shai Avital released to house arrest with court-ordered surveillance

Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital, who is suspected of committing multiple sexual offenses, was released to house arrest on Monday in Ashkelon.

He was extradited to Israel from the Netherlands in November 2022, after Israel's International Department of the State Attorney’s Office filed an extradition request with Dutch authorities.

Avital has been under investigation by the Israel Police since July 2021 for sexual offenses.

According to Army Radio, Avital's house arrest will include the use of electronic handcuffs which will monitor his activity while detained at home.