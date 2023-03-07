The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 16:59

Updated: MARCH 7, 2023 17:08

Five women who said they were denied abortions despite grave risk to their lives or fetuses sued Texas on Monday, in the first apparent case of pregnant women suing over curbs imposed after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, The New York Times said.

The lawsuit was filed in a state court in Austin, which is Texas' capital, court records show. A spokesman for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is backing the lawsuit, confirmed the filing. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

Texas, like most of the 13 states with abortion bans, allows exceptions when a physician finds a risk of "substantial" harm to the mother, in cases of rape or incest, or if the fetus has a fatal diagnosis, the Times said.

But the prospect of lost medical licenses, fines and up to 99 years in prison has scared doctors into not providing legal abortions, and the lawsuit seeks to clarify when doctors can make exceptions, the Times said. It does not seek to overturn the Texas ban. A spokesman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had no immediate comment.

Two of Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead - state gov.
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 05:09 PM
German minister: Iran's missile attacks on Iraq risk regional stability
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:48 PM
Russia says 90 prisoners of war returned from Ukraine - RIA
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:38 PM
12 US senators support giving Commerce Secretary powers to ban TikTok
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:00 PM
Explosion kills 15 in crowded Bangladesh market
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 03:35 PM
Poland to send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:56 PM
Four Russian cruise missile warships on standby in Black Sea
By MICHAEL STARR
03/07/2023 01:31 PM
Lebanon says it's regaining UN voting rights after paying dues
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:02 PM
North Korea says South Korea fired artillery rounds near border
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli gov't employee arrested on suspicion of embezzlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 12:16 PM
United States is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict - Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:52 AM
'Terrorists' behind attempted sabotage at air field base detained
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:49 AM
Russian sentences founder of opposition social media channel
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:40 AM
Break the Wave: Three Palestinians arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 09:46 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 08:19 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by