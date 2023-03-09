The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Syria, Iran welcome thaw in ties between Damascus and regional states

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 22:12

The foreign ministers of Syria and its close ally Iran on Thursday welcomed a thaw in diplomacy between Damascus and regional states in the aftermath of last month's deadly earthquake, they said at a joint news conference in Damascus.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that Syria aimed to normalize relations with regional states after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's political isolation for more than a decade of war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran also welcomed any initiative for talks aimed at reaching an understanding in the region.



Terrorist infiltration alert in Beitar Illit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 10:25 PM
Islamic State responsible for death of governor of Afghani province
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 08:42 PM
Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 06:18 PM
Israel Police pull over 12-year-old driving a car near Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 05:45 PM
36 former IDF Generals sign call against strikes in IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 05:32 PM
US targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:30 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes central Italy
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:17 PM
US, Israeli defense chiefs voice concern over Iran nuclear program
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:15 PM
Russia can fund war in Ukraine for two years - Lithuanian intelligence
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 02:17 PM
N. Korea fired missile toward Yellow Sea - South Korea military
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 01:03 PM
Russian, Saudi FMs confirm implementation of OPEC+ commitments
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 12:24 PM
Three trapped in Spanish potash mine have died
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 11:58 AM
Gantz to A-G: Ben-Gvir cannot be involved in police's protest operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 10:12 AM
Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province killed in explosion
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 09:57 AM
Russia fired 81 missiles, eight drones in morning strikes, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 09:30 AM
