Syria, Iran welcome thaw in ties between Damascus and regional states

The foreign ministers of Syria and its close ally Iran on Thursday welcomed a thaw in diplomacy between Damascus and regional states in the aftermath of last month's deadly earthquake, they said at a joint news conference in Damascus.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that Syria aimed to normalize relations with regional states after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's political isolation for more than a decade of war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran also welcomed any initiative for talks aimed at reaching an understanding in the region.