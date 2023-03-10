US aware of Iran-Saudi report, supports de-escalation in Middle East

The United States is aware of reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia have resumed diplomatic relations, but referred further details to the Saudis, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Friday.

"Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year," the spokesperson told Reuters.