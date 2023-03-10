The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US aware of Iran-Saudi report, supports de-escalation in Middle East

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 15:32

The United States is aware of reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia have resumed diplomatic relations, but referred further details to the Saudis, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Friday.

"Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Lithuanian parliament calls for Olympic ban on Russia, Belarus
By REUTERS
03/10/2023 01:06 PM
Ukraine detains officials for famous plane's destruction at start of war
By REUTERS
03/10/2023 12:23 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/10/2023 11:33 AM
Air Force commander reverses pilot's suspension after he apologizes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2023 11:13 AM
6 injured, 2 in serious condition following multi-car accident in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2023 02:12 AM
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calls to destroy Tel Aviv terrorist's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2023 12:01 AM
At least six dead after shooting in Hamburg - report
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 11:41 PM
Syria, Iran welcome thaw in ties between Damascus and regional states
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 10:12 PM
Islamic State responsible for death of governor of Afghani province
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 08:42 PM
Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 06:18 PM
Israel Police pull over 12-year-old driving a car near Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 05:45 PM
36 former IDF Generals sign call against strikes in IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 05:32 PM
US targets 'shadow banking' network helping Iran evade sanctions
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:30 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes central Italy
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:17 PM
US, Israeli defense chiefs voice concern over Iran nuclear program
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:15 PM
