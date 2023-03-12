The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Elderly Jerusalem man indicted for sexually abusing IDF women - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 16:42

A Jerusalem resident in his 70s was arrested Sunday for allegedly committing indecent sexual acts on a female IDF soldier and a young woman in a pre-military program during bus trips to Israel's North, N12 reported.

The incident reportedly took place two weeks ago, where the man sat down next to the young woman on the bus and put his hand on her thigh. After she tried to push him away and asked him to stop, he reportedly said "I'm sorry, I love you" and then tried to touch her again later, N12 reported.

After his arrest, it was revealed that he had tried something similar at the end of October with the female IDF soldier while he was on his way to Mount Meron, but the court released him, considering it a one-time offense, the N12 report said, with a police officer telling the news outlet that they believe other women have also been victims of this man. 



IDF troops bust drug smugglers, seize NIS 1 million-worth of cocaine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:51 PM
Israel Police bust 16 people trying to set up major crime syndicate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:50 PM
Israel's Silicon Valley Bank branch shuts down - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:48 PM
IDF investigating gunfire near Israel-Lebanon border - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:47 PM
Ex-Israeli PM Bennett summoned by Meron disaster panel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:46 PM
McCarthy says Treasury, Fed have tools to handle SVB crisis
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 04:29 PM
UK seeks to tap Middle East buyer for SVB UK - FT
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 03:15 PM
Ukraine unlikely to receive fighter jets soon - Ukraine FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 12:38 PM
Russian minorities hit hardest by Ukraine War deaths -UK Intel
By MICHAEL STARR
03/12/2023 12:26 PM
Iran supreme court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 12:19 PM
IDF to participate in 'Red Flag' exercise with US Air Force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 11:50 AM
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as defense minister
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 05:56 AM
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 04:10 AM
Biden speaks with California governor about Silicon Valley Bank
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 02:43 AM
28-year-old man stabbed in Tel Aviv fight - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2023 10:18 PM
