Elderly Jerusalem man indicted for sexually abusing IDF women - report

A Jerusalem resident in his 70s was arrested Sunday for allegedly committing indecent sexual acts on a female IDF soldier and a young woman in a pre-military program during bus trips to Israel's North, N12 reported.

The incident reportedly took place two weeks ago, where the man sat down next to the young woman on the bus and put his hand on her thigh. After she tried to push him away and asked him to stop, he reportedly said "I'm sorry, I love you" and then tried to touch her again later, N12 reported.

After his arrest, it was revealed that he had tried something similar at the end of October with the female IDF soldier while he was on his way to Mount Meron, but the court released him, considering it a one-time offense, the N12 report said, with a police officer telling the news outlet that they believe other women have also been victims of this man.