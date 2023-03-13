Override clause, judicial review bill Knesset vote tonight

The judicial reform bill on judicial review and the override clause will have its first reading vote late Monday night.

The bill proposes to restrict judicial review, the power to strike down unconstitutional legislation, to an extended High Court of Justice bench with 80% of the justices in agreement.

The law also contains provisions for an override clause, which would allow a simple Knesset majority to cancel High Court’s striking of a law, or to immunize the legislation in advance from judicial review.