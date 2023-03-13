The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Override clause, judicial review bill Knesset vote tonight

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 12:44

The judicial reform bill on judicial review and the override clause will have its first reading vote late Monday night.

The bill proposes to restrict judicial review, the power to strike down unconstitutional legislation, to an extended High Court of Justice bench with 80% of the justices in agreement.

The law also contains provisions for an override clause, which would allow a simple Knesset majority to cancel High Court’s striking of a law, or to immunize the legislation in advance from judicial review. 

Israeli Arab seriously injured in North in possible terror attack
By TZVI JOFFRE
03/13/2023 02:06 PM
Russian lawmaker introduces bill pushing back conscription age
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 01:30 PM
Germany: Scholz to meet Israel's Netanyahu in Berlin on Thursday
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 12:49 PM
NGO presents constitution, negotiation outline to Herzog
By MICHAEL STARR
03/13/2023 12:07 PM
Iran has pardoned 22,000 arrested during protests
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 11:41 AM
Three IDF soldiers hurt by shrapnel during training exercise overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2023 10:43 AM
Ukrainian infiltration behind enemy line foiled by Russia - report
By MICHAEL STARR
03/13/2023 10:25 AM
China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 09:48 AM
Russia's Patrushev doubts pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 09:46 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 13 suspects arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2023 09:13 AM
Russia's air defense downs four missiles in Belgorod region - governor
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 06:09 AM
N.Korea fired missile from submarine on Sunday morning, South Korea says
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 11:16 PM
Russian mercenary chief sets out ambitions for an 'army with an ideology
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 09:43 PM
Young woman shot to death in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 09:36 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing schoolgirls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 08:57 PM
