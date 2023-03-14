Israel's coalition busy night of legislation: Which bills were passed?

The Knesset was active late into the night on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government continued its judicial reform legislation.

But which bills were passed in the plenum on Monday overnight, and how far along are they in the process of becoming law?

Limits on judicial overview of laws – passed first reading

Officially an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, the bill proposes that the High Court of Justice will have the power to strike down a law if it directly contradicts a Basic Law, but only with an 80% majority out of the full bench (12 out of 15 judges).

"Override Directive" – passed first reading

Part of the same amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, this provision says that the Knesset may insert an "override directive" into a law, which says that the law applies even if it contradicts a Basic Law. The High Court cannot hear an appeal against such a law.

Incapacity Law – passed first reading

This bill blocks the attorney-general from declaring a prime minister "incapacitated," and states that a prime minister may only be removed from his position if he or she is physically or mentally incapable of serving. If the prime minister does not step down himself, a 75% cabinet majority may announce this. If the prime minister refuses, a 75% Knesset majority (90 MKs) may authorize the prime minister's removal.

The law is intended to bypass a current appeal to the High Court to require the attorney-general to declare Netanyahu incapacitated for violating a conflict-of-interest agreement relating to his ongoing criminal trial.