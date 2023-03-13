Israeli Arab seriously injured in North in possible terror attack

An Israeli Arab was seriously injured after an IED detonated next to his vehicle near the Megiddo junction in northern Israel on Monday morning.

The injured individual was identified as Sherif al-Din, a resident of the village of Salim. Din was transferred to Rambam Health Care Campus got treatment and was sedated and intubated. He does not have a criminal record.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) is involved in the investigation and is checking if the incident was a terrorist attack or criminal incident.

As of Monday afternoon, the part of Highway 65 where the explosion happened was still closed to traffic as the investigation continued.