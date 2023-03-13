Netanyahu lost control over Israeli gov't, Lapid charges

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost control of his government, opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid stated in a speech given in a Monday afternoon faction meeting in the Knesset.

Lapid cited Netanyahu's lack of control over the economy, foreign policy, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, security, and the ultra-Orthodox sector. Lapid cited the increased need for security with continuous terror attacks, Ben-Gvir's continuous on-air interviews, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's inability to acquire a US visa.

"He lost control of Levin's opponent and Rothman. He doesn't back them up because he wants to, he backs them up because he has no choice. They threaten him that they will dissolve his government if he tries to stop them," Lapid said. "A real prime minister - you know what, the prime minister that Netanyahu once was - would knock on the table, stop the coup d'état, call the partners to order, and tell them, 'So far, it's over. But Netanyahu cannot."

He exclaimed, "He is too weak. His speeches are still here, his suits are still here, but he is barricaded."