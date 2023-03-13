The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

West Bank teacher arrested for sexually assaulting students

Police have opened an investigation following suspicion raised after several complaints were filed against the teacher.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 19:40

Updated: MARCH 13, 2023 20:57
ONE CHALLENGE: The ongoing classroom shortage. Pictured: At a Beit Hakerem school. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
ONE CHALLENGE: The ongoing classroom shortage. Pictured: At a Beit Hakerem school.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A teacher at an elementary school in Ariel was been arrested Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting four female students, Israeli media reported. The male teacher had reportedly assaulted several students, receiving complaints from parents, students, and faculty.

The suspect reportedly took the children to a warehouse on the school's property before assaulting them on-site. All of the students assaulted attended the school where the teacher was employed, and all were females aged 14 and under.

Police have opened an investigation following suspicion raised after several complaints were filed against the teacher. The complaints had accumulated among students before a parent of a female student overheard multiple students talking about the same teacher.

The suspect's hearing took place at the Petach Tikvah Magistrate's Court on Monday, and had his detention extended by four days. The suspect's identity has not been released to the public following an open investigation.

This arrest is not the first of its kind in Israel this week. On Sunday, the office of the police spokesperson announced that Israel Police officers arrested a 39-year-old school counselor for sexually abusing students who attended his school.  

Additionally, in 2021 The Jerusalem Post reported on an Israeli teacher who was exposed for sexual abuse on TikTok. The 37-year-old science teacher in Tel Aviv was arrested following an influx of posts on the social media platform TikTok sharing experiences with this teacher after he engaged in sexual activities with a 12-year-old student.

Police found that the teacher, Yotam Okon, had conducted numerous sexual conversations with his 12-year-old student on WhatsApp, and had asked her for explicit photographs and videos over the messaging app as well. He was removed from his position, though his place of employment had reportedly had many complaints against him and swept the reports under the rug.

Highest rates of sexual abuse reported in Religious Zionist schools

Students in religious public schools in Israel are at a higher risk of sexual harassment and assault than any other of the Jewish education streams, a new study examining cases of sexual abuse from the religious Zionist sector by the Ne’emanei Torah Va’avodah movement has found. Researcher Ariel Finkelstein analyzed the scope and profile of sexual abuse victims in Israeli local authorities’ social services departments in 2020, by sector or stream.

In Israel, there are multiple educational streams: Secular public schools (Mamlachti), religious public schools (Mamlachti Dati), and ultra-Orthodox schools, which are either private or semi-private.

The distribution of the data on sexual abuse was filtered by sector, according to the type of educational stream where the victims are currently or were educated in their childhood.

What does the data tell us about Israeli schools?

According to the survey, the rate of victims in the welfare services following sexual abuse is higher among the students of the religious public school stream, who mainly represent people who identify themselves as religious-Zionist. For every 1,000 students in the stream, there are 2.39 students who were treated in welfare services as a result of sexual abuse, higher than in ultra-Orthodox education (1.98), and more than double the amount in the secular public school stream (1.04).

The study found a correlation between religiosity and a higher proportion of males treated for sexual abuse, especially among children.

Among secular male and female students ages 3-18 who were treated following sexual abuse, boys make up less than a third (31%), while in the religious public school stream, boys make up almost half of the victims (48%), and those in the ultra-Orthodox stream make up over half (53%).

For every 1,000 boys in the religious public school system, there are 2.3 who are treated in welfare services for sexual abuse, compared to 2.07 among those in ultra-orthodox education and only 0.61 among boys in secular schools.

“The results of the study are a cause of great concern,” said Shmuel Shatach, Executive Director of Ne’emanei Torah Va’avodah.

He added that these results “are a first step in the necessary, in-depth discussions that oblige us to recognize this phenomenon, fight it, and to wake up from the illusion that a separated society [of men from women] is a guarantee of preventing harm.”

Zvika Klein and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Police school israeli news sexual assault sexual abuse child sexual abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by