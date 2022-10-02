The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Religious public schools have the highest rate of sexual abuse in Israel

A new study by the Ne'emanei Torah Va'avodah movement reveals dramatic data on sexual abuse victims from the religious Zionist (Tzioni Dati) sector.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 16:01

Updated: OCTOBER 2, 2022 16:22
Children across Israel return to school after weeks of uncertainty, September 1, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Children across Israel return to school after weeks of uncertainty, September 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Students in religious public schools in Israel are at a higher risk to be sexually attacked than those in any other Jewish education stream in Israel.

“[These results] are a first step in the necessary in-depth discussions that oblige us to fight this phenomenon, recognize it, and to wake up from the illusion that a separated society [of men and women] is a guarantee of preventing harm.”

 Ne'emanei Torah Va'avodah's Shmuel Shatach

A new study by the Ne'emanei Torah Va'avodah movement reveals dramatic data on sexual abuse victims from the religious Zionist (Tzioni Dati) sector. The study was conducted by researcher Ariel Finkelstein, who analyzed the scope and profile of sexual abuse victims in social services departments of the local authorities in Israel in 2020, by sector or stream.

In Israel, there are a number of education streams: Secular public school stream (Mamlachti), religious public school stream (Mamlachti Dati) and ultra-orthodox schools, which are either private or semi-private.

The distribution of the data on sexual abuse was filtered by sector, according to the type of stream of education system in which the victims are currently or were educated in their childhood.

High school students take their mathematics matriculation examination (Bagrut), in at a high school in Rishon Lezion, on May 20, 2019. (credit: FLASH90) High school students take their mathematics matriculation examination (Bagrut), in at a high school in Rishon Lezion, on May 20, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

What does the data tell us about Israeli schools?

According to the survey, the rate of victims in the welfare services following sexual abuse is higher among the students of the religious public school stream, who mainly represent people who identify themselves as religious Zionist. For every 1,000 students in the religious public school stream, there are 2.39 students who were treated as a result of sexual abuse in welfare services, higher than in ultra-Orthodox education (1.98), and more than 2 times higher than in the secular public school stream (1.04).

In addition, a correlation can be seen between religiosity and a higher proportion of men treated, especially among children. Among the male and female students of secular education (ages 3-18) who were treated following sexual abuse, boys make up less than a third (31%), while in the religious public school stream, boys make up almost half of the victims following sexual abuse (48%) and in the ultra-Orthodox stream they make up over half of the victims following sexual assault (53%). For every 1,000 male students in the religious public school system, there are 2.3 who are treated for sexual abuse in welfare services, compared to 2.07 among boys in ultra-orthodox education and 0.61 among boys in secular schools.

“The results of the study are a cause of great concern,” said Ne'emanei Torah Va'avodah's Shmuel Shatach. He added that these results “are a first step in the necessary in-depth discussions that oblige us to fight this phenomenon, recognize it, and to wake up from the illusion that a separated society [of men and women] is a guarantee of preventing harm.”



