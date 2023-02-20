The European Union needs to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to continue its fight against the Russian invasion, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Josep Borrell said before a meeting with foreign affairs ministers from the EU countries in Brussels.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have cannons but they lack ammunition."