The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MK Zvika Fogel under police investigation for inciting terrorism

The police investigation comes two weeks after Fogel's alleged incitement to violence in connection to the Huwara settler riots.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 12:27

Updated: MARCH 14, 2023 12:56
Committee head Zvika Fogel leads a National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 27, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Committee head Zvika Fogel leads a National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on February 27, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Police have opened an investigation into Otzmah Yehudit Knesset Member Zvika Fogel over incitement to terrorism, the police spokesperson's unit said on Tuesday.

Fogel is set to appear on Tuesday before Lahav 433 unit for questioning.

The announcement of the police investigation comes almost two weeks after the Attorney-General's office announced its own inquiry into Fogel's alleged incitement to violence in connection to the Huwara settler riots.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli had appealed to the Attorney-General to investigate Fogel over what she called "extraordinarily extreme statements" made not long after the attacks.

Fogel had made controversial statements on radio stations the day after the riots, which were ostensibly conducted in retribution for the terrorist murders of Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv the same day.

Sheikh Raed Salah and Former Arab lawmaker of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi visit Palestinian families after an Israeli settlers' rampage in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)Sheikh Raed Salah and Former Arab lawmaker of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi visit Palestinian families after an Israeli settlers' rampage in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

"Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence," Fogel said on Radio Galey Israel on February 27.

"The act that the residents of Judea and Samaria carried out yesterday is the strongest deterrent that the State of Israel has had since Operation Defensive Shield. After a murder like yesterday, villages should burn when the IDF does not act."

Fogel has denied that he had intended to aid illegal actions and that his tweets and comments were available to show as such.

Since the initial riots, Israeli settlers and Palestinians clashed at the site on Purim last Monday night.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Police israeli politics investigation Otzma Yehudit Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by