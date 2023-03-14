MK Zvika Fogel under police investigation for inciting terrorism

Israel Police have opened an investigation into Otzmah Yehudit Knesset Member Zvika Fogel over incitement to terrorism, the police spokesperson's unit said on Tuesday.

Fogel is set to appear on Tuesday before Lahav 433 unit for questioning.

The announcement of the police investigation comes almost two weeks after the Attorney-General's office announced its own inquiry into Fogel's alleged incitement to violence in connection to the Huwara settler riots.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli had appealed to the Attorney-General to investigate Fogel over what she called "extraordinarily extreme statements" made not long after the attacks.

Fogel had made controversial statements on radio stations the day after the riots, which were ostensibly conducted in retribution for the terrorist murders of Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv the same day.

Sheikh Raed Salah and Former Arab lawmaker of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi visit Palestinian families after an Israeli settlers' rampage in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

"Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence," Fogel said on Radio Galey Israel on February 27.

"The act that the residents of Judea and Samaria carried out yesterday is the strongest deterrent that the State of Israel has had since Operation Defensive Shield. After a murder like yesterday, villages should burn when the IDF does not act."

Fogel has denied that he had intended to aid illegal actions and that his tweets and comments were available to show as such.

Since the initial riots, Israeli settlers and Palestinians clashed at the site on Purim last Monday night.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.