Israeli VAT exemption for tourists to continue despite FM's objection

The proposed plan to add VAT to tourism services was cancelled by a ministerial committee, following Tourism Minister Haim Katz's request.

"I thank the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and my fellow ministers who supported my request to cancel the decree that dealt a heavy blow to the tourism industry. We will bring a proper budget to promote tourism in Israel, which is a significant growth engine," Katz commented.

Tourism Minister Katz had voiced his opposition after the state budget was approved, which included the cancellation or reduction of the VAT exemption for tourists.

"Damaging tourism is damaging both the economy and Israel's image. The tourists are our ambassadors, tourism is an asset and we do not have the privilege to disparage it," Katz wrote then.