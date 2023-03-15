Government rejects Herzog judicial reform compromise in statement

The leaders of the coalition factions published a joint statement in which they rejected President Isaac Herzog's "map of the people" for a compromise regarding the controversial judicial reform bill in the Knesset.

"The proposal of the president of the country means the complete cancellation of the necessary changes in the judicial system. It is one-sided, biased and unacceptable. The proposal ignores the root problems presented by the president in his first speech and even exacerbates them. All the heads of the coalition parties and the members of the national camp parties are united to bring a good outline for balance among the government authorities," the coalition government statement said.