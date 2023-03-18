Israel's Eli Cohen to make diplomatic visits to UK, Poland next week

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will depart on Monday for diplomatic visits to the United Kingdom and Poland.

He is expected to meet with his British counterpart James Cleverly in London, where the two will sign a 'roadmap' document for deepening relations between Israel and the UK for the next ten years in the fields of technology and health.

Cohen will also discuss with his colleague the Iranian threat and how the Iranian regime should be prevented from advancing in its plans to obtain nuclear weapons.

In Poland, he will meet with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rao and sign an agreement with him that will lead to the return of the youth delegations to Poland after a year of hiatus.