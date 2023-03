Israel's teachers' union announced that 11th and 12th-grade classes would begin at noon on Tuesday in some towns as part of a protest against the Finance Ministry's outline for teachers' salaries.

The affected areas will be: Baka al-Gharbiya, Be’er Tuviya, Be’er Ya’acov, Beersheba, Beit El, Beit Berl, Beit Jann, Beit Yareach, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak and Bat Yam.