US: Smotrich's comments 'offensive,' Palestinians have rich history

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's claim that "there is no such thing as the Palestinians" is "offensive," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told Amman-based public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka overnight on Tuesday.

"The Palestinians have a rich history and culture, and the United States highly appreciates our partnership with the Palestinian people," he was cited by Jordanian media as saying.

Price also condemned the map of a 'Greater' Israel shown on the podium of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich which includes the entirety of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, noting that the United States remains committed to a strategic partnership with Jordan, as per Al-Mamlaka.