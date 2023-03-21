Israeli who used tear gas on judicial reform protesters indicted

A 24-year-old resident of Ashkelon has been indicted for attacking protesters with tear gas during judicial reform protests in Tel Aviv last week, the Israel Police spokesperson's unit said on Tuesday.

According to the police statement, the man drove up to the protest route on Yaakov Dori St and sprayed tear gas from his vehicle before driving away.

He has been charged with threatening behavior and assault. He was released from detainment on restrictive conditions, and the prosecution has requested for his driver's license to be suspended until the legal proceedings have finished.