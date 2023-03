Three Ukrainian naval drones were destroyed by the Russian Black Sea Fleet as they attempted to penetrate the Sevastopol port over Tuesday night, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said in a statement.

Razvozhayev said that there was no damage to the fleet.

Russian sailors reportedly shot at the drones with small arms, and air defenses targeted a target in the air.

Ukrainian forces carry out periodic aerial and naval drone attacks on Russian warships stationed at the Crimean port city.