Three IDF widows tell Gallant not to send them Memorial Day greeting

Three IDF widows told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday not to send them the annual greetings card signed by him and the gift that is usually sent to them for Memorial Day.

"Our loved ones went to war, not just to protect the borders of the country and the security of its residents, but also so that we can keep living in a democratic, free and pluralistic country under the rule of law," they wrote. "We feel that the government, which you are a part of, is empty of the vision of our loved ones and violates the contracts it has - not just with the living, but also with the dead."

The letter was signed by Dalia Elkalai, Gila Barziv Rakouch and Vivi Gan Moore Weiler.