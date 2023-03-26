20 people injured in bus-car collision near Israel's Nahshon junction

Around 20 people, 19 of them passengers, were lightly injured on Sunday during a collision between a car and a bus near Israel's Nahshon junction, Israel Police said on Sunday afternoon.

"When I arrived at the scene, I saw that the bus was behind the safety fence," said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT David Even, who was first at the scene.

"I immediately began assessing the condition of the injured and administering initial treatment until the ambulances arrived to evacuate them. As of now, 20 people who sustained mild injuries were transported to the hospital."