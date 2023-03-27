Diaspora Affairs Minister will cut European visit short

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli will cut his European visit short and return to Israel on Monday, because of the delicate political situation in the country.

He was supposed to visit Germany, the UK and France, for meetings with Jewish communities and government officials. Chikli is in Berlin but didn't participate in a conference for Jewish leaders on Sunday. His spokesperson claimed that it is because his flight was delayed, but participants at the conference said that he was advised not to speak in orders to minimize hostility toward him.