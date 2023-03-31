President Isaac Herzog addressed the judicial reform negotiations in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, saying that he is hopeful about the direction that they are moving in.

"In the last few days, my team and I held a round of meetings with representatives from the coalition and opposition," he wrote. "The meetings were held in good spirits and we talked about the procedure itself to reach agreements on the mechanisms of the talks, the model of conduct, and the way in which we will make decisions.

"There is hope and belief that with a proper discourse mechanism, we can reach substantial agreements."