A 21-year-old was indicted on Sunday for crashing into a car driven by a disabled driver in Bat Yam and then proceeding to attack the driver with one of his own crutches, Israeli media reported.

The assault reportedly took place when the driver came out to try and exchange insurance details with the defendant. After assaulting the victim, the defendant and her brother drove away with the victim still lying down on the street, Ynet reported.