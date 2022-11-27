Adi Mizrahi admits to murdering Yuri Volkov in Holon road rage

Adi Mizrahi, the suspect in the murder of Yuri Volkov at the pedestrian crossing in Holon, broke his silence during his interrogation and confessed to the crime, police said on Sunday.

During questioning, the 22-year-old Mizrahi, a resident of the city, expressed remorse for his actions and recalled parts of that evening.

Volkov's daughter, Daria, said after the suspect's confession that this was the only thing that made their day a little happier.

"We are happy that this person confessed to the murder and we expect and hope that this scumbag will go to prison for the rest of his life - and rot there," she said. "We ask the new national security minister [Itamar] Ben-Gvir to turn the case into a flagship case in the State of Israel, that he go to prison and that there be no mercy for him."

Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Mizrahi murdered Volkov in road rage incident

The murder took place on Wednesday on Eilat Street in Holon. The 52-year-old Volkov was stabbed to death during a fight and was found in critical condition by an MDA team that was called to the scene. He was taken to Wolfson Medical Center in the city - where he was pronounced dead hours later. Documentation of the attack and the moments of the stabbing were published on social media.

Today, hundreds came to accompany Volkov to his final resting place. He was laid to rest in the cemetery in Holon, and among the participants in his funeral were Ben-Gvir, director of the Sourasky Medical Center Roni Gamzo and mayor of Bat Yam Zvika Brot.

Police said that initially a report was received about an attack on a pedestrian by a scooter rider "following an argument that developed between the two at a crosswalk." The suspect in the attack fled the scene and the police opened an investigation. "Police forces began searching for the scooter rider who fled the scene," it was reported.

In the documentation, the motorcyclist is first seen stepping on a traffic island at the intersection blocking Volkov's wife, not allowing her to pass. Later, Volkov is seen trying to help the woman while exchanging words with the motorcyclist, who apparently takes out a knife and stabs him on the spot.