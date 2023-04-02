Israel fires special envoy Noa Tishby who had criticized judicial reform

The Foreign Ministry dismissed Israeli actress and pro-Israel advocate Noa Tishby after she publicly criticized the government’s judicial reform program.

“It is with disappointment and sadness, but an enduring determination, that I can confirm that the current Israeli government has dismissed me as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel,” Tishby said in a notice she posted on her Twitter account.

“It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government's 'judicial reform policy.'

“But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion,” she wrote.

The role of an Israeli advocate and the judicial reform

When she accepted the position Tishby said, she did so because she felt that the global antisemitic threat to Jews was “as significant today as any other point since the Holocaust” and she wanted to “stand with the many others united in the fight against hate.”

The role of an Israeli advocate, she said, should not include the suppression of her own opinions regarding events unfolding in Israel.

“That does not mean I must suppress my views and my decision to speak out was not taken lightly.

“I voiced concerns because I believe absolutely in the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding the democratic system,” Tishby wrote.

The ability to honestly debate and criticize Israeli policy is consistent with “our status as the region’s single consistent democracy.

“True patriotism involves standing up for the values and principles that form the foundation of our nation, even when it means questioning or opposing policies implemented by this or any government,” she said.

“I am disappointed by their decision but remain steadfast in my commitment to fighting antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel on the global stage,” Tishby wrote, ending her letter with the Hebrew phrase, “Am Yisrael Chai.”