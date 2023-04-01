The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Despite judicial reform negotiations, protests to continue for 13th week

The cousin of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be speaking at a protest in Tel Aviv, as will the prime minister's former media advisor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 16:20

Updated: APRIL 1, 2023 17:20
Thousands of Israeli protesters rally against Israeli Goverment's judicial overhaul bills in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 18, 2023. Protesters confronted with Police and blocked Ayalon highway. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Thousands of Israeli protesters rally against Israeli Goverment's judicial overhaul bills in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 18, 2023. Protesters confronted with Police and blocked Ayalon highway.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Despite the pause in the judicial reform legislation process as the two sides conduct negotiations, anti-judicial reform protests are scheduled to take place in 150 different locations around the country, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

In Tel Aviv, road closures were set up at 4:30 p.m. for the protests that are set to start at 7:30 p.m., and police have stated that officers will be stationed at the roadblocks to prevent cars passing through and that alternative routes should be used. 

Kaplan Street will be closed in both directions from Ibn Gvirol street until Menachem Begin Street, and access to Highway 20 will be blocked off due to the Gesher Hashalom ramps being closed in both directions.

"This is the most critical time since the founding of the state. Like in Poland, they took time to reorganize on the way to trampling on democracy."

Protest organizers

In addition, large portions of Yigal Alon Street will be blocked off, as well as Yitzhak Sadeh and Hashalom Street.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cousin and the son of the late Chief Justice Shoshana Netanyahu, Professor Nathan Netanyahu, is set to speak at the Tel Aviv protests, as is former media advisor to the prime minister, Yossi Levy.

Police officers set up road closures in Tel Aviv ahead of the 13th consecutive week of judicial reform protests, April 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Other speakers include Maj.-Gen. (ret) Amos Malka and Rina Eileen-Gorlik, CEO of the Ethiopian Jewish Association.

In Jerusalem, several areas will be closed off to traffic starting in the early evening. These include Aza Street, where the Prime Minister's residence is, and the areas around the President's Residence on Jabotinsky Street.

Uri Banki, the father of Shira Banki, who was murdered during the Jerusalem Pride Parade in 2015, will be speaking during a demonstration outside President Isaac Herzog's residence during the evening.

Ahead of the demonstrations, the protest organizers stated: "We are four weeks from the passing of the dictatorship laws. Anyone who read the statements from the Justice Minister and other officials this week understands that unfortunately they do not want to reach broad agreements, but only want to gain time and put the protests to sleep.

"This is the most critical time since the founding of the state. Like in Poland, they took time to reorganize on the way to trampling on democracy. The demonstrations tomorrow and in the coming weeks are critical for the future of the state. Go demonstrate," they concluded.



