A foreign aircraft was intercepted by the Israeli military on Sunday evening after invading Israeli airspace from Syria, the IDF said on Sunday night.

IDF helicopters and jet fighters shot down the aircraft, which was being tracked by the Israeli Air Force before being gunned down.

Israeli media reported that the craft was shot down in an empty area and that no warnings were activated as per policy.

The IDF is currently investigating the specifics of the incident.

This is a developing story.