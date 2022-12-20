IDF downs Hezbollah quadcopter near Lebanese border

The IDF on Tuesday afternoon just shot down a Hezbollah drone attempting to invade Israeli airspace.

The drone was shot down near the Zar'it village in the North.

According to an IDF statement, the drone was being tracked long before it entered Israeli territory.

Initial assessments were that the drone was sent by Hezbollah.

The initial statement did not say whether the drone was downed by the air force, another drone, jamming or another method.

A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Iran and its proxies continue to try flying drones into Israel

Recent months and years have seen an increase in attempts by Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran to send spy or attack drones into Israel from a variety of directions.

No drones have hit any significant Israeli target to date.

The IDF said it would continue to act relentlessly to protect Israel's sovereign borders.