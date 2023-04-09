Israel's government must not compromise on the security of Israelis in settlements across the West Bank, 14 heads of local councils in the Judea and Samaria region told Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a Saturday evening discussion.

"We will not allow compromising on the security of 500,000 residents," the Yesha council members said. "Now is the time to increase settlement across Judea and Samaria, including taking actual, immediate steps" to achieve that, they told Smotrich.

Smotrich agreed to several demands made by the local council heads, including the establishment of checkpoints near settlements, the launch of an operation to collect stolen weaponry used by terrorist organizations and actions to improve the infrastructure and construction of settlements.