Israel can't compromise on settlers' security, West Bank council heads say

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 11:43

Israel's government must not compromise on the security of Israelis in settlements across the West Bank, 14 heads of local councils in the Judea and Samaria region told Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a Saturday evening discussion.

"We will not allow compromising on the security of 500,000 residents," the Yesha council members said. "Now is the time to increase settlement across Judea and Samaria, including taking actual, immediate steps" to achieve that, they told Smotrich.

Smotrich agreed to several demands made by the local council heads, including the establishment of checkpoints near settlements, the launch of an operation to collect stolen weaponry used by terrorist organizations and actions to improve the infrastructure and construction of settlements.

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 12:17 PM
Chinese, Taiwanese ships in Taiwan Strait stand-off, source says
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 11:46 AM
Gaza, West Bank closures to continue throughout Passover, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 10:34 AM
Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia - officials
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:26 AM
China military continuing drills around Taiwan, encircling island
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:08 AM
Netanyahu, Lapid to meet for security briefing on Sunday afternoon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 08:05 AM
Six injured in Jerusalem shooting, not terror-related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 12:21 AM
PM Netanyahu invites Yair Lapid for security briefing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 11:38 PM
Elderly woman drowns off coast of Bat Yam, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 08:22 PM
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
04/08/2023 03:51 PM
Reported ramming in Jerusalem was false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 11:40 AM
University of Oklahoma campus deemed safe after 'active shooter' report
By REUTERS
04/08/2023 06:05 AM
Two Palestinians shot after shooting at IDF post in West Bank
By Walla!
04/08/2023 06:03 AM
Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country
By REUTERS
04/07/2023 11:40 PM
US weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab - WSJ
By REUTERS
04/07/2023 06:29 PM
