Half a million people visited the Western Wall during Passover

About half a million people visited the Western Wall during the seven days of Passover, in spite of the security tensions, the short holiday and the cold winter weather, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced on Wednesday night.

"We conclude the holiday with great appreciation for the Israel Police and the security forces who worked day and night to protect the citizens of Israel and the visitors to the Western Wall. Despite the challenging time, many of the people of Israel and the world chose to visit the Western Wall and the Western Wall tunnel sites which were full up to the limit on all the days of the holiday," the foundation stated.