Arab foreign ministers discuss Syria return to Arab League, no decision taken – statement

The meeting, held in the city of Jeddah, was called by Saudi Arabia, amid a recent thaw in regional tensions, but ended without agreement

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 03:23

Updated: APRIL 15, 2023 04:04
LEADERS PARTICIPATING in the Arab League Summit in Algiers, last week, pose for a group portrait. (photo credit: Tunisian Presidency/Reuters)
LEADERS PARTICIPATING in the Arab League Summit in Algiers, last week, pose for a group portrait.
(photo credit: Tunisian Presidency/Reuters)
(photo credit: Tunisian Presidency/Reuters)

Gulf Arab foreign ministers and their counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Jordan discussed Syria's possible return to the Arab foldat a meeting in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting, held in the city of Jeddah, was called by Saudi Arabia, amid a recent thaw in regional tensions, but ended without agreement, the statement said.

Some Arab states, including regional heavyweights Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have mended ties with Damascus, in contrast to 2011 when many Western and Arab states boycotted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 over his brutal crackdown on protests.

However, Syria's broader normalization with the Arab world remains a sensitive issue for several countries.

Earlier this week, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said the original basis for the 2011 suspension of Syria's membership in the Arab League still stands.



