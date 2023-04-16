Who will be lighting this year's Independence Day torches?

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of organizing Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, announced on Sunday who will be lighting torches on Mt. Herzl during the celebratory events.

Who are the Israeli leaders that were chosen?

Avigdor Kahalani

Decorated hero and commanding figure in Israeli society, Brig.-Gen. Avigdor Kahalani has been selected. Kahalani received the news on Sunday, following a recommendation made by the public advisory committee.

Kahalani's impressive military career includes acts of bravery and exemplary leadership during the Six-Day War and the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

For his service and sacrifices, Kahalni received the highest decorations and awards, including the declaration for heroism from former-Israeli President Shimon Peres.

A TORCH burns on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl, 2017 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Despite retiring from military service, Kahalani has remained committed to serving Israeli society as a social activist, public figure, Knesset member and minister in the Israeli government.

He has also spearheaded the "Following the Warriors" campaign, which inspires young people to learn from the heroism of previous generations and to embody traits of leadership and innovation.

"It was with great excitement that I informed the hero of our childhood, Avigdor Kahalani, about the choice for him to raise a beacon on the 75th Independence Day," Regev said. "Avigdor Kahalani is a symbol and example of dedication, leadership and Zionism.

"Together with him will stand on the stage all the tens of thousands who fought 50 years ago in the battlefields of the Golan and Sinai, on land, in the air and at sea. The heroes of the Yom Kippur War to whom the State of Israel owes its life."

Dr. Hatam Hussein

Dr. Hatam Hussein from the Rambam Hospital in Haifa has also been selected to lead a Holocaust commemoration on Mt. Herzl.

Dr. Hussein is a specialist in internal medicine and infectious diseases who received her training at Rambam Medical College. She has served as a senior physician in the infectious diseases unit and in 2011, she was appointed to coordinate the field of infection control at the hospital.

Today, she leads the infection prevention unit and conducts groundbreaking clinical research on hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Dr. Hussein's extensive experience and expertise proved vital during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She managed the COVID system at Rambam Hospital and was appointed director of two specialized wards for the treatment of patients.

"Dr. Hatam Hussein, the pride of the Rama village adn Druze community, is a pioneer in the medical field and social pioneer," Regev said. "Hatam is an inspiration to all young Israeli women and especially to young women from the Druze community and shows us all that doing good has no limits."

Medical staff at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center wave at an Israel Air Force flyover on Independence Day (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

David Blatt

David Blatt is a highly respected figure in Israeli sports and is known for his contributions to Israeli basketball.

After starting his career in American universities, Blatt participated in the Maccabiah games and decided to immigrate to Israel.

He went on to become a player and later a legendary coach, earning a place in Israeli sports history as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

"David Blatt represents the tremendous contribution of the immigrants from the United States and all of Israel's diaspora to Israeli sports and the entire State of Israel," Regev said. "In his many appearances around the world as a representative of Israeli sports, he is a source of inspiration for many who follow in his footsteps."

Reut Amichai

HaShomer HaChadash Organization volunteer Reut Amichai was chosen to light a torch at the Israeli Independence Day ceremony on behalf of the HaShomer HaChadash organization.

Amichai has been volunteering in the organization for three years and is an apprentice in the young leadership program named after Alexander Zeid. Reut, the daughter of Liel, a special education teacher, and father Yair, a marketing manager, grew up in Shefak and, together with her family, moved and founded the settlement of Neta in the Lachish region approximately ten years ago.

Hashomer Hachadash is a Zionist social-educational organization established in 2007 by volunteers to safeguard the land, assist farmers and ranchers, and strengthen the Jewish people’s connections to the land, Jewish values and Zionist identity. Hashomer’s broad range of activities focuses on agricultural volunteering programs alongside educational activities emphasizing the value of work, mutual responsibility, civic courage and love of the land.

“As a volunteer for the past three years and an active participant in the Alexander Zaid leadership program,” said Amichai, “I witness the daily contributions of thousands of young men and women who tirelessly protect and help Israeli farmers. Together, we come from diverse backgrounds – secular, religious, rural and urban areas – all united by a common mission to promote the values of mutual guarantee, Zionism, and a deep love for the land of Israel. The opportunity to represent this incredible organization is a privilege that I am truly grateful for.”

"Reut and the members in the Hashomer Hahadash organization symbolize everything that is good and beautiful in Israeli society - love of the land, Zionism and mutual guarantee," said Regev. "Reut is proof that the future generation of the State of Israel is a wonderful generation and I am very proud of it."

IDF Duvdevan Unit Commander

Regev approved the IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, recommendation of Lt. Col. D., the commander of the Duvdevan unit.

According to an IDF statement, Lt. Col. D. is a commander in a special unit that "specializes in fighting terrorism and violent activity," as well as operating in Judea and Samaria arresting hundreds of people and thwarting potential attacks against Israeli citizens.

"I received with appreciation the recommendation of Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi to choose Lt. Col. D. the commander of the Duvdevan unit, as the representative who will raise the IDF torch at the torch ceremony," Regev said.

Yehudit Nagosa

Regev also chose the founder and head of the pre-military training "Opportunity to Change" Yehudit Magosa.

Opportunity to Change is a preparatory school in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha near the Gaza border which reaches out to boys who have been exempted from the military draft due to incompatibility or a criminal record but are ready to go through an intensive change, giving them a second chance for meaningful service.

"Yehudit, a model of education and of a personal example, will raise the torch for the honor of all the men and women of education who give their lives for our future generation, leaving no one behind and to honor the Ethiopian community and the tremendous forces it grows from it," Regev said.

Prof. Avi Rivkind

Prof. Avi Rivkind, one of Israel's leading pioneers in trauma medicine at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, has also been chosen for the Independence Day ceremony.

Throughout his career, he was at the forefront of the medical responses to victims of terrorism in Jerusalem and is the leader of the "Young People Drive Differently" initiative as a way to explain the importance of safe driving.

Rivkind volunteers with medical and aid organizations as well as advise the chief medical officer in the IDF in the general surgery and trauma field.

"Prof. Rivkind's pioneering work saved countless people, without any difference of religion, race, or gender," Regev said. "In his professionalism, love of people, dedication and tireless energy, Prof. Rivkind is the symbol of Israeli trauma medicine."

President and founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer and CEO Eli Pollack congratulated Prof. Rivkind on being chosen for the ceremony.

"I wish to congratulate my dear friend, Professor Avi Rivkin, who was chosen from among many eligible people, all of whom have dedicated their lives to helping the people of Israel, to be a torch-bearer during the 75th Independence Day celebration for the State of Israel," Beer said in a statement. "This is a worthy and important choice and we are proud and happy that he is being honored for his commitment to saving others."

"Professor Rivkind is a senior surgeon and an international trauma expert, who has been working for decades to save lives and develop the field of trauma care and emergency medicine in Israel and around the world," Eli Pollack added. "We are privileged to have him lead our medical council. On this exciting day, I wish to congratulate him personally as well as on behalf of the entire United Hatzalah family in Israel and around the world. Avi, we thank you for all of your efforts in saving the lives of citizens of Israel for many years."

Sivan Yaari

Founder and CEO of the "Innovation Africa" association and entrepreneur Sivan Yaari have been chosen by Regev for the celebrations.

Yaari had gone to Madagascar 20 years ago as an employee of an international corporation and after seeing how the African children would walk a lot of kilometers to bring water to their families, she decided to dedicate her life to volunteering and helping bring Israeli technology to remote African villages.

The initiative that Sivan founded at the age of 24, provides solar energy, agricultural equipment and water infrastructure to over a million people in Africa.

"Israeli innovation brings good news to the whole world and especially to third-world countries, thanks to entrepreneurs like Sivsn, who brings light to the whole world with her own hands," Regev said.

Shalom Asayag

Television Academy Award-winning actor, producer, screenwriter, director and television host Shalom Asayag has been among those chosen for the celebration.

Throughout his career, Asayag never strayed far from his family heritage, who immigrated to Israel from Morocco, as he would embed it into his art to tell the story of his family and his community.

"Shalom Asayag has been making Israeli society laugh and move for many years and teaches us that the Israeli story is only complete when it consists of the stories of all shades of society," Regev said.

Vered Ben-Saadon

Born in the Netherlands and immigrated to Israel, Vered Ben-Saadon and her husband, Erez, started their own winery. Despite having gone through many challenges, their winery, Tura, has become a high-quality boutique winery and has won many international awards and has been bringing respect to the wine industry in Israel.

"The vineyard planted by our ancestors in the land of Samaria thousands of years ago are coming back to bloom today thanks to pioneers like Vered Ben-Saadon," Regev said. "Pioneer, farmer, entrepreneur and inspiring woman."

Nina Avidar

In the 1950s, Nina Avidar would go to France and Israel from Egypt to work in Aliyat youth camps where she met young people whose fate became her life's work.

"I saw the children, with sparks of wisdom in their eyes, with no chance of getting a good education and fulfilling themselves," she said. "It broke my heart, for them and for all the people of Israel."

She then turned to Jewish philanthropist Edmond Safra with an idea, establish a fund that will help people who immigrated to Israel from Eastern countries realize their potential for education.

Since then, ISAF has been the leading philanthropic group in academic leadership in Israel.

"Nina is a pioneer in the field of narrowing the gaps through education and higher education," Regev said. "She was the first to recognize the need to provide scholarships to underprivileged students and thanks to her, Israeli society has been blessed with great young men and women who are leading today in research, medicine, law, government, academia, business and more."