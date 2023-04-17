The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US forces kill ISIS leader, two others in Syria - US officials

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 08:58

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 08:59

A senior ISIS leader is believed to have been killed in a helicopter raid by US forces in northwest Syria, US officials told American media on Monday morning.

“We believe the raid killed a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for US Central Command.

Two other armed individuals were killed in the helicopter raid, according to the spokesperson.

The raid comes a little over a week after US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid and captured Hudayfah al Yemeni, an ISIS attack facilitator, and two of his associates in eastern Syria.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” said Buccino after that raid. “ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond – the group retains the capability to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East, and its vile ideology remains a threat. Operations such as this one reaffirms our commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Saudi to unilaterally release a number of detainees to Yemen -ICRC
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 08:45 AM
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:55 AM
Judge delays start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:02 AM
China defense minister: Willing to work with Russian military
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:49 AM
Syria says priority is to work on its bilateral Arab relations
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 01:23 AM
Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover practice set for Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 09:56 PM
Israeli soccer fans invade pitch in Beitar Jerusalem-Sakhnin match
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 09:23 PM
Sudan crisis: Nearby presidents to come, reconcile Sudan groups
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 09:01 PM
Israel Police chief holds situational assessment on Arab sector crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 08:24 PM
Heads of Sudan fighting factions agreed to three-hour humanitarian pause
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 07:11 PM
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 05:20 PM
UN condemns killing of 3 World Food Programme staff in Sudan
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 03:34 PM
Russia says Wagner fighters have captured two more blocks in Bakhmut
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 02:36 PM
Sixteen dead, 9 injured in Dubai residential building fire
By REUTERS
04/16/2023 10:39 AM
Break the Wave: Four terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 08:38 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by