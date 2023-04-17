US forces kill ISIS leader, two others in Syria - US officials

A senior ISIS leader is believed to have been killed in a helicopter raid by US forces in northwest Syria, US officials told American media on Monday morning.

“We believe the raid killed a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for US Central Command.

Two other armed individuals were killed in the helicopter raid, according to the spokesperson.

The raid comes a little over a week after US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid and captured Hudayfah al Yemeni, an ISIS attack facilitator, and two of his associates in eastern Syria.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” said Buccino after that raid. “ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond – the group retains the capability to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East, and its vile ideology remains a threat. Operations such as this one reaffirms our commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS.”