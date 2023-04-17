Ben-Gvir must reevaluate firing of TA police chief Eshed - A-G

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir must reevaluate his decision to fire Israel Police Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara said on Monday evening.

In her statement, the A-G said that "the new decision must be made after [Eshed] is given an opportunity to voice his position, and after re-evaluating the relevant considerations in accordance with police procedures and accepted arrangements for this matter."

She further stated that "legal flaws were found in the decision, including the lack of an adequate opportunity for the officer to voice his position regarding the planned transfer. In this state of affairs, the legal advisor to the government ordered that a new decision be made after reconsidering the matter and acting in accordance with accepted procedures and arrangements."