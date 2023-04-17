Stabbing attack on Gush Etzion junction, attacker shot

A Palestinian woman carried out a stabbing attack and was shot by nearby IDF soldiers at Gush Etzion junction on Highway 60 in the West Bank on Monday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A 36-year-old Israeli man suffered light-moderate injuries in his upper body and arrived was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem fully conscious and in stable condition.

"MDA medics and paramedics with the assistance of an IDF medical force are providing medical treatment and are transporting a 40-year-old man in light-moderate condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital," according to a Magen David Adom spokesperson.

The terrorist, a resident of the Dahayshe refugee camp, was lightly-moderately injured, according to Hebrew media.

This is a developing story.