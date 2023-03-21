The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The co-occurrence of Ramadan and Nisan provides a unique opportunity - opinion

Perhaps in these trying times, we can put aside our differences and work together for a better future for all.

By YISRAEL ROSENBERG, RAMSEY ALSHEIKH
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 23:40
THE WRITERS meet for coffee at Dartmouth College’s Collis Student Center, in Hanover, New Hampshire, last month. (photo credit: YISRAEL ROSENBERG)
THE WRITERS meet for coffee at Dartmouth College’s Collis Student Center, in Hanover, New Hampshire, last month.
(photo credit: YISRAEL ROSENBERG)

Aside from being loyal sons of our beloved alma mater, one might think we had nothing in common.

Ramsey is a first-year student at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire; Yisrael is heading to the college this summer to attend his 40th reunion. One is an Orthodox Jew; the other, a devout Arab Muslim.

We come from religious and cultural backgrounds which are often seen as being quite different. Yet we wish to make it known that we have much more in common than just our disdain for the Princeton football team.

For the first time in decades, the lunar holy months of Nisan and Ramadan begin at the exact same time: shortly after sunset on Wednesday. Now is an ideal opportunity for us to talk about Judaism, Islam, friendship and the world.

The Jewish and Islamic calendars 

Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City April 27, 2022 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City April 27, 2022 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Both Islam and Judaism follow calendars that differ from the default calendar used by most of the world today. Nisan, the Hebrew month and Ramadan, the Muslim month, are times for introspection, self-improvement and renewal when Jews and Muslims embark on prayer, remembrance and good deeds.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset daily, give alms to the poor and recite the entire Quran. Ramadan is the month of forgiveness and making a clean slate, a time to cleanse oneself of the past year by keeping the fast and studying the Quran. For Jews, Nisan is a month for giving thanks for the trees that are bearing new fruit, celebrating Passover, the holiday of freedom, and reading publicly those sections of the Torah that commemorate the liberation from servitude in Egypt.

Nisan is the month of spring and the first month of the agricultural year, a time to rejoice and prepare for the new year ahead. Like Nisan, Ramadan is a time for reflection and a constant reminder of the Quran through fasting from sun up to sun down.

Jews, too, share a tradition of fasting in the month of Nisan. The Fast of the Firstborn is the day before Passover. It is an ancient and celebrated Jewish tradition that commemorates the miracles that took place in Egypt.

Nisan is also a time to think about restoration and freedom. The Exodus from Egypt took place in Nisan and with it, Jewish liberation from the oppression of Pharaoh, King of Egypt – a story which is directly recounted in the Quran, as well as the Hebrew Bible.

Indeed, Muslims share with Jews an undying belief in the prophets of ancient Israel and their messages and recite their stories in Arabic throughout the prayers of Ramadan. Stories of the Hijrah, the Prophet’s exodus from Mecca to Medina, will be retold right alongside the accounts of Moses, David, Solomon and Job.

More than a coincidence

These parallels between Nisan and Ramadan are more than just a coincidence – they are reflective of the centuries-old bond between our two faiths. Islam and Judaism have actually been partners in the grand progress of human history. Many would be surprised to know that each has given the other great benefit and companionship through our darkest periods and our highest golden ages.

When Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was forced to flee to Medina because of religious persecution, it was the Jewish tribes of the city with whom he sought partnership. With them, he signed the Constitution of Medina, one of the world’s first written constitutions, which gave full equality to all citizens: Jews, Muslims and non-believers.

Centuries after the Romans exiled the Jews from Jerusalem and destroyed their holy places, it was the Muslim caliph who restored the Jews to Jerusalem. The caliph himself, Umar ibn Khattab, worked alongside the Jews to physically clear off the garbage that the Romans had left on the Temple Mount.

Muslims pray on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Muslims pray on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

In Islamic Spain, Jewish thinkers like Judah Halevi and Abraham Ibn Ezra made essential contributions to Islamic philosophy and science, working within Islamic society to further advance the knowledge of all humankind. Likewise, Muslim thinkers like Averroes left a lasting mark on the work of Jewish scholars, greatly contributing to the Jewish Golden Age in Spain. Together, their efforts have had a lasting impact on the arts and sciences for all humanity.

In Saladin’s time, Jews and Muslims worked side by side to achieve their shared freedom. Saladin’s personal physician was none other than Maimonides, one of the most influential Jewish philosophers and religious scholars in history.

Partners in the quest for the betterment of humankind 

As we see it, Islam and Judaism are partners in the quest for the betterment of the human condition. Whether through the development of the arts and sciences or the search for ways to increase and ensure the dignity of all people whom both faiths view as created in the image of the Creator – it is critical and possible to overcome the differences that divide us. In the truest sense of the word, we must be friends – both in religion and in practice.

Even though Jewish-Muslim relations might be tense right now, our present qualms are overshadowed in the grand scheme of history by a much larger story of cooperation. Any political challenges that face right now can be overcome. We envision a day when Muslims and Jews can live side by side peacefully in mutual cooperation for the benefit of all.

The next time Nisan starts the same day as Ramadan, whenever that may be, we are certain that our faiths will be closer than ever before. That day, the moon itself will bear testimony everlasting expression of the commonality of all human beings.

After all, the same moon which shines now will shine then, just the same as it has shone on Jews and Muslims for centuries past. Humanity is made of different souls with different beliefs; yet at the end of the day, we are really united as one family.

Perhaps in these trying times, we can put aside our differences and work together for a better future for all. Inshallah. B’ezrat Hashem.

Ramsey Alsheikh is a first-year student at Dartmouth College, and is part of al-Nur, Dartmouth’s Muslim Student Association. Yisrael Rosenberg lives in Jerusalem with his wife and four children, works at the Western Wall Heritage Foundation in the Old City, and is the author of three books.



Tags Islam Muslims Passover pesach jewish holidays ramadan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Scary: This is what a small scratch in a Teflon pan can do to you

Dirty pots
5

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by