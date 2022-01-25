The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yemen’s Iranian-proxy Houthi group threaten attacks against UAE, Saudis

The statement warns countries in the region to “consider their calculations." This is a clear open-ended threat against the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and potentially Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 10:05
Newly recruited Houthi soldiers march during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Newly recruited Houthi soldiers march during the funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen are warning of worse attacks to come against the UAE and Saudi Arabia if their demands are not met. A recent report in Tasnim News said that the recent operation has achieved the goals set out by the group, but hinted at worse acts in the future.  

The report is based on a statement by a political council linked to the Houthis. "This operation achieved our goals in these two aggressor countries," the Yemeni Supreme Political Council stressed, the report said.

The statement called on the Houthi rebels to intensify their operations against “aggressors.” It also warned countries in the region to “consider their calculations.” This is a clear open-ended threat against the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and potentially Israel. "What you have seen is a blow and a turning point in our attacks," the statement concluded.

The reason Tasnim in Iraq, linked to the IRGC, is broadcasting this statement is to launder it so that everyone understands this is Iran’s position as well.

Iran is warning the UAE and Saudi Arabia and others that it can use Yemen as a base for long-range attacks. Iranian media often telegraphs the narratives of groups like the Houthis, Hezbollah or Hamas and the statements printed tend to foreshadow actual events. Iran’s media highlighted the threats to the UAE for the last weeks and warned of escalation. Escalation has now happened after two attacks on the UAE by the Houthis in a week.  



