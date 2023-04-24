Drunk driver who killed boy on Yom Kippur given 10 years prison

A drunk driver who hit and killed a boy riding his bicycle during Yom Kippur was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday morning.

The accussed, Eran Azoulay, also had his driver's license canceled for 20 years and had to pay NIS 150,000 in compensation for the death of 12-year-old Barak Houry.

The incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when the roads are often clear of vehicular traffic, and children take to the streets to ride their bikes and scooters. The court said that Azoulay had been driving at high speeds under the influence of alcohol while knowing of the social convention which would place many children and pedestrians on the roads.