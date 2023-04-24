The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Drunk driver who killed boy on Yom Kippur given 10 years prison

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 09:40

A drunk driver who hit and killed a boy riding his bicycle during Yom Kippur was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday morning.

The accussed, Eran Azoulay, also had his driver's license canceled for 20 years and had to pay NIS 150,000 in compensation for the death of 12-year-old Barak Houry.

The incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when the roads are often clear of vehicular traffic, and children take to the streets to ride their bikes and scooters. The court said that Azoulay had been driving at high speeds under the influence of alcohol while knowing of the social convention which would place many children and pedestrians on the roads.

Temple Mount reopens to Jewish visitors after Ramadan closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 08:30 AM
Iran activates air defenses in Isfahan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 07:52 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Valparaiso, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:33 AM
Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol - governor
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 05:17 AM
Canada suspends operations in Sudan, extracts diplomats -PM Trudeau
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 12:00 AM
Explosion heard in Gaza was IDF removing old explosives from border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 07:36 PM
Israeli PM plans to meet with Florida's DeSantis during Israel trip
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 06:46 PM
UTJ members cancel participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 03:25 PM
Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 02:27 PM
Interior Ministry to set up new passport office to shorten waiting times
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 02:20 PM
Court finds man guilty of trying to murder ex-girlfriend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 11:05 AM
US, other nations evacuate embassy personnel, citizens from Sudan
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 03:37 AM
Two earthquakes strike Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia -EMSC
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 12:59 AM
El Al flight lands safely after making emergency landing at Ben-Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 12:10 AM
Temple Mount to reopen to Jewish visitors on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 11:21 PM
