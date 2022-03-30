The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'He was our backbone:' Relatives eulogize police officer killed in Bnei Brak attack

Amir Houry, an Arab-Israeli from Nof HaGalil, served in Israel Police's motorcycle unit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 08:53
Scene of terror attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Scene of terror attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Relatives and friends of Amir Houry, the police officer killed in the terrorist attack in Bnei Brak on Tuesday, eulogized him on Wednesday.

Houry, 32, an Arab-Israeli from Nof HaGalil, served in Israel Police's motorcycle unit. He was killed while attempting to neutralize the terrorist. He leaves behind his parents and two sisters.

Jiris, Houry's father, told Army Radio that Houry wanted to learn medicine, but after a year of studies he changed his mind and decided to be a police officer, like his father. "He was a good person and an outstanding police officer, they promoted him faster than usual."

"He was our backbone," said Habib Zinati, Houry's uncle, to Army Radio. "He focused on the good of his family. He wanted to build a home but it didn't happen."

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai expressed his condolences to Jiris on Tuesday night, saying "this is a difficult event and a great disaster for the police."

"Along with the great disaster it is important for me to tell you that your son saved the lives of many civilians tonight," said Shabtai. "Your son tonight became a legacy and memory of heroism for an entire country. Israel Police will accompany you forever and with everything you need."

Houry was one of the five victims of a deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak on Monday. The other victims are Yaakov Shalom, a Bnei Brak resident and father of five, and Rabbi Avishai Yehezkeli, a yeshiva teacher and father of two, and Alexander and Dmitry, two workers from Ukraine.



