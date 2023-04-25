Ohio man indicted for attempted arson of church hosting drag show

An Ohio man was indicted for using Molotov cocktails to burn down a church that was set to host a drag show, the US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, "attempted to burn the church to the ground after learning the church was holding multiple drag show events the following weekend," said the Justice Department.

Penny was indicted for using fire to commit a federal felony, one count of malicious use of explosive materials, and one count of possessing a destructive device. The suspect faces a mandatory 10-year mandatory prison sentence, plus charges with maximums of 10 years and 20 years in prison.