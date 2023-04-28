The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Lions' Den leader turns himself in to Palestinian Authority - report

Al-Azizi was reportedly fearful of assassination at the hands of Israeli security forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 08:39

Updated: APRIL 28, 2023 09:25
Palestinians Hamas militants wearing headbands reading "the Lion's Den", during a march in support of the group in Gaza City on December 10, 2022. (photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
Palestinians Hamas militants wearing headbands reading "the Lion's Den", during a march in support of the group in Gaza City on December 10, 2022.
(photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Udai Al-Azizi, a leader in the Nablus-based Lions' Den terrorist group, turned himself into the Palestinian Authority's security forces in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Hebrew language media.

He reportedly did this out of fear that he would be killed by Israeli security forces.

The Lions' Den group first appeared last year in Nablus. It named its founder as Muhammad Azizi, who was killed in an IDF operation in the city in July. Azizi was also reportedly a member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

While the first public statement about the group was made in September, the group was first detected by the Israeli defense establishment in July and members of the group claimed to the New York Times that it was founded in February 2022.

Since its founding, the group, which includes members from multiple Palestinian factions, has carried out a series of shooting attacks against Israeli security forces and civilians, including an attack in October in which IDF Staff-Sgt. Ido Baruch was murdered. The Israeli defense establishment and the Palestinian Authority have both worked to take down the terrorist organization.

Palestinians Hamas militants wearing headbands reading ''the Lion's Den'', during a march in support of the group in Gaza City on December 10, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)Palestinians Hamas militants wearing headbands reading ''the Lion's Den'', during a march in support of the group in Gaza City on December 10, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Nablus Palestinian Authority Terrorism Lion's Den
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by