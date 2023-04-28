The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Man arrested, suspect of seriously injuring wife in Kafr Bara

The woman was evacuated to hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 22:45

Updated: APRIL 29, 2023 00:23
A police car at night. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A police car at night.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured in Kafr Bara near Petah Tikva, while her husband was arrested as a suspect in the attack.

The woman was found with a head injury and in serious condition. MDA paramedics that arrived at the scene escorted her to the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

After examining the scene, the police began to search the area for the woman's husband, after the suspicion arose that he might have attacked and stabbed his wife.

A short time later, the 60-year-old man was found and detained for questioning at the local police station.

In light of the serious nature of the crime and according to the findings of a preliminary investigation, the police will consider to bring the man to court tomorrow for a hearing and to request his detention to be extended.

A bird’s eye view of Kfar Bara, a thriving Muslim Arab community in central Israel with some 3,000 residents (credit: Courtesy)A bird’s eye view of Kfar Bara, a thriving Muslim Arab community in central Israel with some 3,000 residents (credit: Courtesy)

Murders of Arab women in April

On Thursday, a 33-year-old woman was found killed in the Negev town of Arara, after a deadly night in which four people were murdered across Israel.

Almost two weeks ago on April 16, a Bedouin mother of four from Kuseife was stabbed to death, with her brother arrested after he confessed to murdering her in a suspected "honor killing."

The victim, identified as Azhar Abu Rabia, 26, was found in a vehicle with stab wounds. Her brother was arrested after he confessed to the crime and said that he "slaughtered her," reportedly because he suspected her of cheating on her husband.

The organization Abraham Initiatives reported on Thursday that 59 Arabs have lost their lives since the beginning of the year in violent crimes, of whom 55 were shot and 26 were under 30.



Tags Israel Police petah tikva arab sector israel murder rate bedouin stabbing attack
