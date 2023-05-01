Ukraine air defenses intercept Russian missiles drones over Kyiv

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted a number of drones and cruise missiles which were launched toward the Kyiv area on Monday morning, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier on Monday morning, local authorities stated that there was a threat of missiles strikes in the Kyiv region, local authorities said, with air raid sirens sounding for three hours in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that no casualties or damage was reported during the strikes on Monday morning. Serhiy Popko, the head of the administration, stressed that residents should not ignore air raid alerts and should follow safety directives.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said on the Telegram messaging app, "Take care of your safety, do not publicize the work of air defense."