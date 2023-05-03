Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire- reports

Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire early on Wednesday, two Palestinian officials said, after the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody a day earlier sparked cross-border exchanges of fire.

The "reciprocal and simultaneous" ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) and was brought about with efforts from Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations officials, the sources told Reuters.

The ceasefire was meant to go into effect at 2 a.m. but didn't hold, after which another ceasefire began at 4 a.m., KAN reported on Wednesday morning.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland is one of the UN officials involved in the negotiations between both parties, according to the report.