Israel is handing over to the Palestinian Authority on Friday three bodies of terrorists who were killed in a shooting at Jit Junction in March.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that "Defense Minister [Yoav] Gallant's decision to return the bodies of the Lions' Dean terrorist members, which carried out a large part of the attacks in the West Bank, is a serious mistake that will cost us dearly.

"This government is a right-wing government and the public did not give us a mandate to return the bodies of terrorists or to avoid bombing Gaza. It is still not too late to lead a powerful and offensive security policy," Ben-Gvir contonued. "Otzma Yehudit will continue to be absent from the votes until the Israeli government changes direction and begins to uphold the policy for which it was elected."

This is a developing story.