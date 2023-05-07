The High Court of Justice rejected a lawsuit demanding the immediate evacuation of the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar on Sunday, ruling that the state had provided sufficient evidence that there were "substantial" reasons related to national security and foreign relations for why the state is currently unable to evacuate the village.

The court added that the state understands that the illegal village must be evacuated at some point as it was illegally constructed and poses a danger to its residents and their surroundings, but that the evidence provided by the state shows that the importance of the national security and foreign relations considerations "far outweighs" that of public importance of enforcing construction laws.