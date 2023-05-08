Ben-Gvir and Police Chief Shabtai inspect Meron ahead of festivities

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai flew from Jerusalem to Mount Meron in a police helicopter to inspect the preparations for the Lag Ba'omer celebrations that will begin on Monday evening.

During preparations for the festival, the police today arrested three of the four suspects in the attack against two Druze security guards on Mount Meron last Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

The two security guards suffered moderate and light injuries respectively, after the four suspects attacked them with their feet and fists, iron bars and threw a metal trash can at them.

The suspects, residents of Modiin Illit and Beit She'an, were drunk at the time of the attack and allegedly approached the security guards after hearing them speak in Arabic.