Ben-Gvir and Police Chief Shabtai inspect Meron ahead of festivities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 17:42

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 18:22

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai flew from Jerusalem to Mount Meron in a police helicopter to inspect the preparations for the Lag Ba'omer celebrations that will begin on Monday evening.

During preparations for the festival, the police today arrested three of the four suspects in the attack against two Druze security guards on Mount Meron last Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

The two security guards suffered moderate and light injuries respectively, after the four suspects attacked them with their feet and fists, iron bars and threw a metal trash can at them.

The suspects, residents of Modiin Illit and Beit She'an, were drunk at the time of the attack and allegedly approached the security guards after hearing them speak in Arabic.

Netanyahu pulls lawsuit against journalist Ben Caspit after settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2023 03:47 PM
16-year-old girl killed in truck collision in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2023 02:40 PM
Berlin to hold talks with Israel after destruction of Palestinian school
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 01:46 PM
EU's Von der Leyen to meet Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 01:33 PM
Ukraine issues air alert across whole country - officials
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 12:15 PM
Russia seizing boats in Kherson region for military – Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 09:22 AM
Russia seeks to recruit central Asian migrant workers for Ukraine war
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 09:16 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Cuenca, Ecuador- EMSC
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 04:27 AM
At least 16 drown after boat capsizes in India's Kerala
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 09:16 PM
US says Syria does not merit readmission into the Arab League
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 08:56 PM
Ramon Crater to be closed to traffic from Sunday to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 07:31 PM
Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 05:30 PM
Arab League head says Syria's Assad can attend summit 'if he wishes to'
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 05:18 PM
Russia says it destroys 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 03:14 PM
Man moderately injured in Bedouin town in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 03:08 PM
